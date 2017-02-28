Jury finds man charged with rape at EWU not guilty

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A jury found the man charged with second degree rape in connection to two incidents on the Eastern Washington University campus not guilty after a trial on Feb. 21.

Kellen Payne, then 19, had faced second degree rape charges in connection with two incidents on the campus of Eastern Washington University.

A woman had reported to police that Payne had assaulted her on two occasions at Morrison Hall last February. A jury found him not guilty on Feb. 21, 2017.

