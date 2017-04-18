KREM
Jury deliberating fate of man accused of EWU baseball bat beating

Staff , KREM 9:45 AM. PDT April 18, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The man accused of attempted murder after allegedly beating another man with a baseball bat near Eastern Washington University last fall will soon know his fate.

A jury began to deliberate the case on Tuesday morning.

John Mellgren is accused of attempted first degree murder for an attack that happened at The Grove apartment complex in October 2016.

The victim of the assault had serious head injuries. Police said the victim was hit several times with a baseball bat.

Court documents said when police arrived at the scene, the victim was lying on the ground next to the west gate entrance. He had multiple blunt-trauma injuries, ranging from his knees to his head.

Though the attack happened near EWU, school officials said Mellgren was not a student there.

