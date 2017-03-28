Jury deliberates over robbery case against former WA corrections officer

Jeffrey Pool (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The case against a former Washington State Corrections Officer who is accused of robbing a Dollar Tree in Cheney twice headed into a jury’s hands Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said Jeffrey Pool robbed the store at gunpoint in May 2015 and July 2016. Police said he was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

It was that motorcycle helmet and what else he was wearing that ultimately lead detectives to the Airway Heights Corrections Facility employee.

Officials said in July Pool tied up employees with zip ties and forced them into the warehouse area of the store with a gun. While this was going on, there were still customers and another employee in the front of the store.

The employee went to find the manager and found him being held at gunpoint.

The suspect then had to let the assistant manager and employee switch places, so the manger could go check out the remaining customers.

Detectives said the suspect then held the other employee at gun point and threatened to hurt her if the manager said anything to the customers, so he had to act like nothing was going on. Officials said that an employee recognized Pool’s voice from the robbery in May 2015.

Officials said an assistant manager at the store recognized Pool from school at Eastern Washington University and a local gym. Fearing he was going to be robbed again, the assistant store manager told detectives he tried to fight the suspect but he pulled out a gun. Neither employee was hurt during the robbery, but were both shaken up.

After getting money from the registers, Detectives said the suspect fled the store and the employees called 911. Officers responded, that was when the employees pointed out that the suspect was wearing pants and shoes very similar to what the officers were wearing.

According to officials, Pool worked as a Washington State Corrections officer and was working the graveyard shift at the Airway Heights Facility. Court documents said Pool used to work at the Dollar Tree at one point.

