Judge dismisses a complaint against a golf company in the South Hill tree case

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- A judge granted a motion to dismiss a complaint against a golf company in the South Hill Bluff tree lawsuit.

In April, a mile stretch of road was bulldozed near the Qualchan Golf Course.

Avista, the City of Spokane parks department and a golf organization called First Tee were involved in this project, but each has denied giving the go ahead for the tree removal.

Some of the land bulldozed belonged to private owners who filed a lawsuit against the contractors who did the work. The contractor turned around and filed a third party complaint naming First Tee in the suit.

It was revealed today that the judge granted a motion to dismiss the complaint against the golf company.

Court documents showed there is no evidence First Tee gave authorization for the contractor to trespass on the private property.

