Jud Heathcote's memorial brought friends from all around

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Little boy takes cupcake to OSU football player after injurySep 22, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman, other players respond to…Sep 23, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
-
Memorial for Sam Strahan shows another side of himSep 23, 2017, 5:07 p.m.