Itron confirms ‘modest' layoffs at Liberty Lake location

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local technology company Itron confirmed some layoffs at their Liberty Lake headquarters on Tuesday.

Itron, an international company of more than 8,000 people, confirmed they have let go a “modest” number of people.

“Itron is taking some steps across the organization to prioritize our resources,” Alison Mallahan, a company public relations manager said. “As a result, we’ve had very modest headcount reductions in North America, including Liberty Lake.”



