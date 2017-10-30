Iron Goat Brewing Co. co-founder dies from cancer complications

Paul Edminster (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Co-founder and partner of Iron Goat Brewing Co. passed away on September 20.

Paul Edminster, 51, died at Deaconess Hospital from complications related to cancer, according to his obituary.

Iron Goat Brewing Co. held a wake for Edminster on Sunday to celebrate his life. In a post on Facebook the company said in part, “We have lost a great friend, husband, father, partner and co-founder at Iron Goat Brewing…He will be sorely missed and cherished.”

He is survived by his wife and two children from a previous marriage.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Edminster’s name to benefit his children. As of Monday afternoon it has raised $18,529.

