iPhone X facial scan raises privacy concerns

The iPhone X

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fewer people than expected showed up Friday to get their hands on the new iPhone in Spokane.

The weak turn out has a lot to do with the iPhone 10 coming out in October. One of the features the phone has is facial recognition. For the millions of people who will soon use the feature to check the weather or send a text, yes it will be quick and easy, but is their privacy at risk?

Here's how Face ID works: The front-facing cameras and sensors map your face to determine if you are actually the owner of the phone. The technology learns more about your face each time it is used. This feature not only unlocks your phone but can do everything from downloading new apps to making payments with Apple Pay.

This new feature has led many to question how facial recognition will affect iPhone users' privacy and security. Apple said your data is protected and all facial information is stored on the cell phone and not in the cloud and is protected by a "secure enclave." Face ID is also designed to prevent spoofing attempts by a photo or a mask.

