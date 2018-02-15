Inside look: Riverfront Park's Looff Carrousel opens in spring 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. — The timeless Spokane classic Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park is almost done with its restoration in time for its opening in Spring.

Its housing was torn down in 2017 because it was too small for the amount of people who enjoyed its features.

Construction is still underway, but inside the new building is a lot more space for guests, concessions, a gift shop and large windows overlooking the river.

The prized carrousel animals are making a comeback as well.

"Think of it like a pie. You have the deck come in different pieces, you build the deck and then you start to put together the all the other structural pieces above and then the horses come in last,” Parks and Recreation Director Leroy Eadie said.

We took to Facebook live to get your comments and perspective on the reopening.

Eadie said the gold ring will come back and be a part of the carrousel. He also said the restrooms will be improved with ADA accessible restrooms as well as a family restroom.

The history of the old Looff Carrousel will be preserved as well through variousl photos hanging throughout the revamped model.

"We're also going to work hard to tell the history and the story of the Looff Carrousel. Where it came from, that it's historic and a little bit about the Looff Legacy and those sort of things,” Eadies said.

Volunteers helped restore the historic animals but you will also notice new features that encompass the carrousel in its entirety through new lighting.

“Before the carrousel had this low sombrero roof. You really didn't get to see the ornate mirror and glass work going on about the carrousel,” Eadies said. “That's going to be really shown off now with lighting."

Cost of admission will be the same rate as it was before: $2 for all ages per ride. The Looff Carrousel is also adding a $5 day pass, available for all ages and gives unlimited rides!

© 2018 KREM-TV