Impaired driving crash closes N. Spokane intersection for hours

SPOKANE, Wash. – The intersection of East Lyons Avenue and North Crestline Street is closed following a two-car, impaired driving crash. Two people suffered injuries.

The Washington State Patrol said 42-year-old Justin D. Smith was driving eastbound on Lyons Avenue with his headlights off. Smith struck a truck driven by 59-year-old Marc J. Mueller that was traveling southbound on Crestline Street, according to WSP.

Mueller suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital. Smith suffered injuries, but was not transported.

WSP said drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Smith was charged with vehicular assault after failing to yield to the right of way, according to WSP.



