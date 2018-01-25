IMAX theater in Riverfront Park to be demolished Monday

IMAX theater at Riverfront Park (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane has moved up the date for the demolition of the IMAX building in Riverfront Park.

The IMAX building was slated to be demolished in March. City officials said the schedule moved up several weeks to utilize heavy demolition equipment already on site. It is now scheduled to start on Monday.

City leaders said the first phase of demolition will involve a high reach excavator and remove the top 25-30 feet. It is anticipated to take most of the week. Then they said, smaller excavators will be used to remove the remainder of the building. Demolition will also remove the Ice Palace roof and science building. The cable net structure from Expo ’74 will stay.

The IMAX opened in 1978 at a cost of about $1 million. A 30-year contract with IMAX gave the city of Spokane exclusive rights to IMAX films in the region expired in 2008.



By 2012, city officials said the IMAX was no longer financially viable with a loss of about $165,000.

