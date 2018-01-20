Ice skater dies after injury at Riverfront Park's ice ribbon

SPOKANE, Wash. – An ice skater died after falling at Riverfront Park’s new Ice Ribbon. According to the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation, the skater fell Friday, January 19 and was injured and eventually died.

“The City of Spokane is deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, and we send our deepest condolences,” said Mayor David Condon.

Riverfront Park said it is conducting a review of incident, all safety processes and practices. The city said the first step will be to secure helmets to make them available to ice skaters at no cost as soon as possible.

The city said the ice ribbon will remain open during the investigation.





© 2018 KREM-TV