Ice Ribbon hours subject to change due to snow

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Riverfront staff are trying to figure out what criteria to use to decide when to close the ice ribbon during snow days.

The ribbon was closed all day on Thursday due to a forecasted two to four inches of snow.

Staff posted to the Spokane Riverfront Park Facebook page on Thursday saying "BUMMER ALERT: Due to the forecasted heavy snow and rain, we have chosen to close the skate ribbon today. We hope to reopen tomorrow. Stay tuned!"

Some people who commented were upset, asking what staff plan to do when we see more snow in Spokane.

KREM 2 spoke to the Riverfront Park maintenance manager, to see what they plan to do.

"We're still experimenting (and) trying to figure out how we are going to manage that and all the best practices to keep the ice clear," maintenance manager Kevin Sharrai said.

KREM 2 spoke to officials about any changes to the ice ribbon and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Staff said the Ice Ribbon will be open Friday.

