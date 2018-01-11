Ice Ribbon closes Thursday due to snow

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Ice Ribbon in Downtown Spokane has closed Thursday afternoon due to snow.

Ice Ribbon officials said they hope to reopen Friday.

This is the second time the attraction in Riverfront Park has closed because of the snow.

Staff will continue to post updates on Twitter, Facebook and the city website.



