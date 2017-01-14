How will Affordable Care Act repeal affect local exchanges?

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Since congress moved forward with plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, conversation has stirred up about what's going to happen to people's health care plans right now and in the future.





Curt Fackler, Better Health Together program manager, said people ask him all the time about what will happen to their health care coverage if and when the Affordable Care Act is replaced.



It's Fackler’s job to enroll people in health care plans who otherwise wouldn't have access to them. Such has people who have just lost their jobs or college students.

Fackler says there shouldn’t be any immediate changes to health care plan options.



"Insurance companies have to do yearly contracts with everybody, and they set rates on a yearly basis, and they’re already set for this year,” said Fackler. “So there's nothing really anybody can do or change the rates until next year."

However, come next year, re-enrollment could potentially be an issue, because the federal government could no longer require everyone to have health insurance. But Fackler doesn't see that happening.



"I don't know many people who buy health insurance because the government says you have to do it. So if they get rid of that mandate, which I think they probably will, it's like anything else once you have something you get used to it,” said Fackler.



While those in the health plan enrollment industry hope people will continue to keep their plans, their plans could look different next year. For example, under the Affordable Care Act there are ten required benefits in every health care plan. Some of them include maternity, prescriptions drug, mental health coverage.

The Affordable Care Act could be replaced with legislation that would not require all ten of these benefits. That's one change Fackler says he could see happening.



Some might also be wondering what would happen to people’s health care plans who go through health care exchanges. Fackler says that depends.



"We're funded strictly through state money, and through the insurance companies, so we get no federal money to run our program. If I was in a state with a federal exchange I would probably be looking for a new job, because federally they very well could pull the plug,” said Fackler.



Washington and Idaho both have state-run health care exchange programs.



Fackler said whatever happens with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, he and his team will continue to help people navigate their way through the health care system.

