How to get your noise complaint handled

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
No major injuries in tent collapse at Mt. Spokane
-
Carport collapses at Spokane Valley complex
-
Gonzaga art student killed in Hwy 195 crash
-
'Twenty-Seventh Heaven' Scratch Bake Shop
-
Weather Update: 12 p.m. (2-6-17)
-
Ways to Save: Serious Home Energy Savings
-
Briana's local forecast (2-6-17)
-
Suspect busted with guns, meth and $36K during search warrant
-
Zags breeze by Broncos, 90-55
More Stories
-
Boundary County blanketed with more than 2ft. of snowFeb. 6, 2017, 4:55 p.m.
-
Two more rounds of snow and rain on the way for…Feb. 6, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
-
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopens after closing for weatherFeb. 6, 2017, 9:46 a.m.