How to celebrate MLK Day in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 15. There are events around Spokane in honor of the important day.

The day kicks off with a rally at the Spokane Convention Center at 10:00 a.m. The convention center is located on Spokane Falls Blvd. After the rally, a unity march will take place through downtown Spokane. City of Spokane elected officials and employees will take part in the annual Unity March.

A ribbon cutting and open house will also happen at the East Central Community Center at noon. There will be guest speakers, lunch, facility tours, and activities for children. The East Central Community Center is located at 500 S. Stone. For more information, call (509) 455-8722.

Students at Eastern Washington University, Gonzaga University, Washington State University Spokane, and Whitworth University should check their school websites for information about activities or celebrations on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For more information on how you can plan a service project of get involved, head to www.mlkday.gov.

Spokane City Hall, Spokane Municipal Court, and Spokane Public Library branches are closed on Monday, January 15, in recognition of MLK Day.

City parking meters do not need to be plugged on MLK Day.



