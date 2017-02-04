How much snow are you really shoveling?

021511-kid-shovel.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane accumulated at least 6.9 inches of snow on Friday. Residents woke up to a thick blanket of snow in their driveways. When it comes time to get out the equipment and start shoveling snow, have you ever wondered: “how much snow am I really shoveling?” The National Weather Service has an algorithm for people who want to find out.

According to the NWS, the weight of snow depends on the amount of water contained in it. Fluffy snow weighs less per unit volume that dense snow.

The weight of snow depends on the amount of the water contained in it. Fluffy snow weighs less per unit volume than dense snow: #idwx #wawx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 4, 2017

A cubic foot of H20 weighs 62.5 pounds at standard temperature and pressure.

A cubic foot of H2O weighs ~62.5 lbs (at standard temperature and pressure). #idwx #wawx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 4, 2017

Yesterday’s snow contained 0.73 inches of moisture or about a 16th of a foot.

Yesterday’s snow @iflyspokane contained 0.73” of moisture, or about a 16th of a foot (12.00”/0.73”): #idwx #wawx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 4, 2017

Therefore, yesterday’s 6.9 inches of snowfall weighs about 3.8 pounds per square foot. According to the NWS, a standard snow shovel is about 1.5 square feet, so every shovel full of yesterday’s snow weighs about 5.7 pounds.

So, yesterday’s 6.9” if snowfall weighs about 3.8 lbs per square foot. You follow so far? #idwx #wawx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 4, 2017

A standard snow shovel is about 1.5 square feet, so every shovel full of yesterday’s snow weighs about 5.7 lbs. #idwx #wawx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 4, 2017

If your driveway is 18 feet by 20 feet and you shovel it clean this AM, you will have moved over a ton of snow! Looks like you can skip the gym today!

If your driveway is 18’ by 20’ and you shovel it clean this AM, you'll have moved over a ton of snow! Congrats, you can skip the gym today! — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 4, 2017

If your driveway was not clear before yesterday, it looks like you have quite the work out plan.

(© 2017 KREM)