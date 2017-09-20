How much does it cost to heat your home?

SPOKANE, Wash --- The weather is getting colder and people are facing the decision of whether or not to turn their heat on. KREM looked into how much it costs, on average, to heat your house.

KREM used Avista’s energy cost estimator to find out how much it would cost.

First, we looked up the energy cost for a small home or an apartment that is about 650 square feet. Then we applied some specifications, we said we are using an electric water heater and are turning down the thermostat when we are not at home.

The estimated monthly average includes your entire Avista bill. This includes things like your lights and running appliances, but your heat source makes up 40 to 60 percent of that bill.

To find the daily average, we used the low average because that is a typical energy cost during spring and fall months.

Depending on your fuel type, the cost to heat your home per day could be as high as $1.80 and as low as $1.07.

After this, we applied the same specifications to a Spokane home that is about 2,600 square feet.

Again, depending on your fuel type, it could cost you as much as $4.77 or as little as $2.23 per day to heat your home.

In both cases you are only spending a few dollars each day to stay warm.

Not all homes are heated the same way and they will be different sizes too, so results may vary.

If you want to find out how much the average cost would be to heat your home for a few days this year, you can go to Avista’s cost estimator to find out.

