Hometown hero, Army Maj. Scotty Smiley, to speak at GOP retreat

Scotty and Tiffany Smiley with Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo: Custom)

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. -- Spokane natives, Army Major Scotty Smiley and his wife Tiffany, will speak at the joint House and Senate Republican Retreat on Friday in Philadelphia.

Smiley, who was blinded by a suicide bomber in Iraq, was invited to speak by Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, British Prime Minister Theresa May and quarterback Peyton Manning are also event speakers.

“Scotty Smiley is a hometown American hero whose leadership and strong faith set an example for all of us,” McMorris Rodgers said. “I asked him and his wife to speak at our retreat because their attitude and approach to life is inspiring. Even though Scotty suffered a traumatic, life-changing injury, he is making an impact in the world, and I think his determination and vision of ‘service before self’ as a way to change the world is something our leaders need to hear.”

Smiley’s wife, Tiffany, took to Twitter to talk about the experience.

“You can feel the energy and optimism in the room. [Scotty Smiley] awaiting to hear from @POTUS @FoxNews,” Tiffany said online.

