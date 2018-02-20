Homeowner snaps picture of burglar's van after he crawls through doggy door

SPOKANE, Wash. – A burglar got a rude awakening after he crawled through the doggy door of a North Spokane home.

"I was in survival mode because, it's like, Ok, I'm going to go out the front door because he's in my house and yeah, it was pretty scary," the homeowner said.



Pretty scary is almost an understatement. Imagine you are home alone and a guy you do not know comes busting through your doggy door. That is exactly what happened to one homeowner who asked to remain anonymous.

“He's got to be really skinny to have gotten through a beagle sized doggy door," she said.

She said the suspect, Bobby Joe Holt, pulled into her driveway, came up to the door and rang her doorbell. When she did not answer, he went around back, broke the frame off the doggy door and crawled inside. She heard the noise and came downstairs just as he had gotten through.

Bobby Joe Holt is appearing in court on a several charges including residential burglary. The homeowner told me he broke in through her doggy door. She was home & confronted him. She says it was very scary. pic.twitter.com/2wOAzbqMuA — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) February 20, 2018

"I said, ‘What are you doing in my house?’ And he flipped the lock on my slider and ran like a scared rabbit," she said.

What the homeowner did next, is what landed Holt behind bars. She ran upstairs, grabbed her cell phone and snapped this photo of his van as he drove off. She gave deputies a copy of the photo and the very next day they spotted the van at a gas station and arrested him.

"I just wanted to make sure he got caught because I thought, if he's still out there then that just take away my security in my own home," she explained.

Holt is now charged with residential burglary, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance because deputies found methamphetamine in his van.

