Home Depot to hire 225 people in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Home Depot will hire 225 associates in Spokane, the company announced in a release Thursday. The home improvement company plans to hire 80,000 people nationwide.

The hiring spree comes as the Home Depot prepares for spring, its busiest season.

Those interested in applying for a position can fill out an application online at careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom.

