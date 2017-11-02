H&M to open second location at Northtown Mall

H&M Store (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Clothing store H&M is opening its second location in the Spokane area.

The new, 23,000 square foot store will open inside Northtown Mall on November 16 at noon.

To celebrate, the store will give out Access to Fashion Passes, valued between $10 and $300, to the first 200 shoppers. They also plan to have other surprises throughout the day.

The first location to open in the Spokane area was in the Spokane Valley Mall in 2012.

