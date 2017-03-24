Hit and run victim dies 6 months after crash, still no suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A driver in a truck hit a man crossing the street in North Spokane last September leaving him for dead.

After a long battle, Randy Nichol, 60, died last weekend and police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver.

Nichol was crossing the street here at Division and Rhodes. He was trying to get to the bus stop, but he was hit by a pickup truck. Six months later the police have still not been able to locate that driver, so his family is now asking for your help.

“It's really difficult to lose someone as special as Randy. You can talk to anybody that knew him, it's unbelievable how many people he touched with his life,” said Nichol’s sister Ronnel Batts.

Nichol had special needs. His disability didn't stop him from living a full independent life that impacted so many others. Batts said so many people have contacted her to share stories about her brother.

"He was a very friendly, very involved in special Olympics all kinds of gold medals, active guy, all the businesses around here probably know him because he lived near here," said Batts.

Nichol loved coffee and would frequent nearby businesses so often he never had to pay for a cup because everyone knew him. He was also active in his church that's where he met Robert Carter.

“A lot of us got really attached to Randy at the church, riding the bus and, like I said, he was a very outstanding man," said Carter.

A Developmental Disability Non-Profit Organization called Skils'kin helped Nichol get a job on the grounds crew at Fairchild Air Force Base. He was crossing the street on his way to that job when he was hit by this pickup truck. A special needs teacher from Rogers High School just happened to be driving by when it happened. She got out and held Nichol’s hand and called 911. The driver of the pickup truck took off. A nearby surveillance camera got a quick glimpse of the truck as it fled the scene.

"The vehicle that we're looking for is a 1999 through 2007 Chevy pickup, it does have contractor racks on it, it also has a diamond plated tool box in the back, but there were a ton of those vehicles sold and bought in Spokane during that timeframe," said Spokane Police spokesperson Shane Phillips.

People who knew Nichol said they feel like police could be doing more to track down the driver. Police said they are doing everything they can but don't have a lot to go on.

"This is just a nice guy on his way to work at 5:30 in the morning and was struck in a crosswalk, these are cases we want to solve," said Phillips.

Police are looking for a champagne colored Chevy or GMC pickup truck. If you know someone that owns one, borrowed one, had one damaged or have any information that can help call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

