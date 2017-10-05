Hit and run suspect hits four cars in North Spokane

Hit and run crash at Knox and Montgomery (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police arrested a hit and run suspect who tried to run from them Thursday morning.

Around 11:50 a.m., officers were headed to an unrelated call for service when they saw a crash in the area of North Maple and West Mansfield Avenue. Officials said the suspect’s car was driving recklessly and had hit another car. The suspect continued to drive recklessly as it fled the scene of the crash, police said.

As officers followed the car, authorities said the suspect crashed into three other cars while trying to cross the intersection of West Mansfield Avenue and North Monroe Street.

Police said the suspect, Allan Green, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash. When he is released from the hospital, police said he will be booked into the Spokane County Jail for assault, eluding and hit and run. Authorities said officers on scene believed he was under the influence of drugs.

Officials said the occupants of the other cars involved in the crashes were also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Crash investigators will remain on scene for several hours. North Monroe between West Knox and West Montgomery Avenue will be closed until they complete their investigation.

