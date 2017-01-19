Hip-hop icon Ryan Lewis surprises Gonzaga U. students

Ryan Lewis meets with students at Gonzaga University. (Photo: Rajah Bose, Gonzaga University, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hip-hop music icon Ryan Lewis, of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, met with nearly 200 students at Gonzaga University Wednesday night.

Lewis visited the university as a surprise guest for the Comprehensive Leadership Program’s Fishbowl conversation.

CLP Director Josh Armstrong, who knows Lewis’ father, invited the 28-year-old music producer, director and four-time Grammy winner to take part in a conversation about leadership.

“We are honored that Ryan Lewis would spend the evening with us, examining his influences and ways that he is leading in our culture,” Armstrong said.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis are notably recognized for addressing social justice issues in their music. Lewis said songs like “Same Love” and “White Privilege II” are songs that spark conversations.

“Heavy good songs that say something should be made and should be played,” Lewis said. “I hope our fans are able to have fun with songs that are fun and have ears and a willingness to have dialogue they might not have had,” said Lewis.

During the conversation, Lewis was asked about his success in music and leadership.

Lewis told students to lean into their strengths and know themselves before influencing others.

Lewis, a Spokane native, attended Ferris High School before his family moved to Seattle. Lewis graduated from Roosevelt High School and then continued his education at the University of Washington.





