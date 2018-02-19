Hillyard man chases down suspected car prowler, holds her until police arrive

(Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man in the Hillyard neighborhood, fed up with car prowlers, did not wait for police to come and arrest the suspect.

Instead, he bolted after her and demanded that she stop.

So far in 2018, the number of car thefts in Hillyard have soared 65 percent. It is a trend seen across Spokane and it is why Brad Lombard took action when he saw a woman breaking into his neighbor’s cars.

"I ended up chasing her all around the apartment complex into the next one across the street," he said. "I just got done at the gym, doing legs and I sprinted at this woman like I was Usain Bolt. She could run."

For the record, police do not suggest you do what Lombard did. He said he had no choice, insisting that car thefts and car break-ins are too problematic to ignore, especially in his neighborhood.

New numbers from Spokane Police suggest he has a point. This year, so far car thefts are up 21 percent across town car break-ins up 19-percent. This corresponds to hundreds of more cases and hundreds of more victims.

"I grew up in Spokane, not far from here. It's gotten to the point where over the course of 25 years, you can't leave things outside anymore," Lombard explained.

Specific sections have had it worse than others. In North Central Spokane, car thefts have doubled. In Hillyard, it is up 65 percent.

As for what's happening, the weather may be the biggest problem. Up until this week, Spokane had very little snow and unseasonably warm temperatures, especially compared to 2017’s nonstop winter weather. As a result, authorities believe more people may be outside, including those out to cause you trouble.

Lombard refused to have it happen around him. He caught up with the woman and held her until police arrived. With a spike in car theft and break-ins, you better believe that he would do it again.

"It's really up to the neighbors and the people in the community to keep things safe and to tell these people we're not gonna put up with it anymore," he said.

