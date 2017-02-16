KREM
Heavy rain causes washouts on Spokane Co. roads

Staff , KREM 11:51 AM. PST February 16, 2017

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Spokane Public Works officials have closed several roads around the county due to washouts.

Officials said Harvard Road has been closed between Stringham Road and Elder Road. A detour is in place from Elder Road to Molter Road then onto Stringham Road.

Stoughton Road between Larkin Road and Darknell Road is also closed. A detour is in place from Stoughton to Madison Road and from the Palouse highway to Darknell Road.

(© 2017 KREM)


