Head on crash shuts down Highway 2 near Chattaroy

Staff , KREM 3:16 PM. PST February 17, 2017

CHATTAROY, Wash. – Both directions of Highway 2 are shut down because of a head on crash.

It happened on Highway 2 at Bear Lake around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities said there are serious injuries in this crash.

Officials have a detour in place. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

Washington State Patrol and Fire District 4 are on scene investigating.

