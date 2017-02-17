Head on crash shuts down Highway 2 near Chattaroy

CHATTAROY, Wash. – Both directions of Highway 2 are shut down because of a head on crash.

It happened on Highway 2 at Bear Lake around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities said there are serious injuries in this crash.

Officials have a detour in place. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

Washington State Patrol and Fire District 4 are on scene investigating.

#TrafficAlert detours in place NB and SB on Hwy 2 North of Spokane for head-on vehicle accident #SCFD4 pic.twitter.com/x5lRvg19HT — Spokane Co FireDist4 (@SpokaneCoFire4) February 17, 2017

