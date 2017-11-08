'He is nothing but a coward.' - Friends of Spokane Valley fatal stabbing victim speak out

A photo of Jamie Bradshaw before she was found dead on November 7, 2017. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A trail of blood still leads to the front door of the house where Jamie Bradshaw used to live. She was stabbed to death in her own driveway Tuesday morning. She died on her own front porch. Her roommates think she tried to crawl from the driveway to the front door to get help.

The suspect, David Campbell, appeared in court Wednesday, charged with second degree murder.

Friends of the victim told KREM 2 they are still in shock that it happened and now want justice for their friend.

“David Campbell is a coward. He is nothing but a coward,” Jaedyn Scheffner, a friend and neighbor of Bradshaw’s said on Wednesday. “Who in their right mind would take an innocent life that, especially one like Jamie?”

The loss of Bradshaw has left a hole in the lives of those who knew and loved her.

“She was just the most loving, caring person you've ever met,” Scheffner explained. “Jamie Bradshaw was beautiful.”

RELATED: Witnesses say Spokane Valley murder victim argued with suspect before fatal stabbing

Bradshaw’s friends said she had the biggest heart and would help anyone in need. Scheffner said she will miss some of the little things about Bradshaw the most.

“Every morning we'd say our inside jokes to each other and we'd just laugh,” Scheffner said.

Court documents show a history of domestic violence between Campbell and Bradshaw, who share an 8-year-old child together.

“The first time that I met him, I knew he wasn't right,” Scheffner explained. “I knew that there was something wrong, I knew that something at a point would go wrong.”

Scheffner said she ran to help as soon as her fiancé spotted Bradshaw on the porch.

“Jamie's out there, you got to go check her pulse,” Scheffner recalled. “At first I was like, no way, no, and then I came out here, and I saw the blood all over and she was laying right there.”

Campbell is being held on a $1 million bond for the murder of Bradshaw. Friends hope he never gets released from jail.

“I hope he rots in jail. I hope he never gets out,” Scheffner said. “I hope he pays for what he did to this family.”

© 2017 KREM-TV