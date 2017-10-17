Nonprofit connected to Halloween store throws party for Spokane Shriners Hospitals for Children

SPOKANE, Wash. — Halloween is approaching and a costume store many people are familiar with is doing something very special for kids at the Spokane Shriners Hospitals for Children Tuesday night.

Spirit of Children, a nonprofit connected to Spirit of Halloween stores, throws patients a Halloween party filled with arts and crafts, snacks and other fun activities.

The nonprofit chooses one hospital for children per region to throw a party for each year.

Shriners Hospitals for Children in Spokane was chosen about nine years ago and ever since then, employees said the party has been the highlight every single year for patients.

"You see a kid that can be scared or nervous about being at the hospital, all the sudden just acting like a kid and playing," said Larissa Sims, a recreational therapist at Shriners Hospitals for Children. "They forget that they are at a hospital, they forget they've had surgery, they are just being themselves and being a child."

Hospital staff said about 100 kids attended the party.

Employees also said seeing the same faces from Spirit of Children every year has been a real treat for them, since their giving nature is infectious to everyone.

The party, and multiple other Shriners events, are funded by profits made at Spirit Halloween stores during October.

You can donate to Shriners Hospital at any Spirit Halloween store in the area.

Each time someone donates, a purple bell will ring across the store in celebration.

You can also find coupons on the Spokane Shriners Hospitals for Children Facebook page and with the coupons, you will get 10 percent off your purchase and 10 percent will also be donated to the hospital.

© 2017 KREM-TV