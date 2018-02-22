Group gathers in Downtown Spokane to support DACA recipients

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Time is quickly running out for lawmakers to reach an agreement on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

It protects roughly 800,000 immigrants who were brought to this country as children from deportation. The deadline to reach a deal is March 5.

A few dozen people gathered in Spokane Thursday night to show their support for DACA recipients.

“This is a time where people are feeling really vulnerable. A lot of people are uncertain and our elected officials have left people with a lot of stress," Director of World Relief Mark Finney said.

World Relief Spokane organized a prayer vigil followed by a march through Downtown to show their support for Dreamers and push lawmakers to do something, as the future remains unclear.

"They lose their jobs, they are at risk of being detained or deported and their families separated so it's really important to us that we speak out and we speak with one voice so that we can make sure congress does what we sent them to Washington to do and that is to pass just laws that protect us,” Finney said.

A group of Whitworth University students also wanted to take a stand.

"It matters to me because there are a lot of students at our university but obviously everywhere else too who are undocumented or who have undocumented family members so this event is a faith oriented way to show that we care about those students," student Hannah Howell said.

As they reached their destination, the Monroe Street Bridge, their candles lit the path as they began to sing. A song to warm hearts for Dreamers and those who support them.

© 2018 KREM-TV