Greater Spokane Emergency Management needs volunteers to place sandbags

Volunteers fill sandbags in Spokane on March 20, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Greater Spokane Emergency Management is asking for help from the public to fill sandbags in problem areas in cooperation with local fire districts.

Officials said they expect the shifts to be about two hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Simone Ramel-McKay at (509) 477-3006, or email her at sramelmckay@spokanecounty.org

