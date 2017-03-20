Greater Spokane Emergency Management needs volunteers to place sandbags

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Greater Spokane Emergency Management is asking for help from the public to fill sandbags in problem areas in cooperation with local fire districts.
Officials said they expect the shifts to be about two hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Anyone who can help is asked to call Simone Ramel-McKay at (509) 477-3006, or email her at sramelmckay@spokanecounty.org
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs