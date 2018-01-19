Grant Co. K-9 helps nab teen wanted for robbery, kidnapping

K9 Grizzly (Photo: KREM)

GEORGE, Wash. – Grant County deputies arrested a 17-year-old male wanted for kidnapping and robbery on Thursday evening.

Officials said the charges stem from a robbery that occurred on December 19 near Ephrata.

After receiving tips from the public, deputies arrested the teen around 4:00 p.m. at a home in the 19000 block of South Frontage Road West southwest of George. After first refusing to come out, officials said K-9 Grizzly found the teen and subdued him. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his wounds and was later taken to juvenile detention.

Authorities said another teen male at the home was taken into custody for harboring a fugitive and obstructing law enforcement.

Grant County officials said the arrest was connected to a case where a man was robbed and his car was stolen near 21500 block of Road B-Northwest north of Ephrata on December 19. Deputies said the man identified the suspects as the 17-year-old male, Cristian Bustos, 22, and Dave Knott Jr., 28. Authorities said the victim knew all three of the suspects.

Bustos and Knott were captured on December 21 by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force at their home in the 100 block of Adrian Avenue Northwest. They are currently in the Grant County Jail for first degree robbery and first degree kidnapping. The teen suspect had been on the run since the incident.

Officials said the stolen vehicle was located on December 19 by Ephrata Police in the Swanson’s Addition neighborhood.



