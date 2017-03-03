Grandma Cookie delivers dozens of cookies to Zags

Grandma Cookie shows off her signed basketball from the Gonzaga Men's Basketball team (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was an experience Donna Cope will never forget.

90-year-old Grandma Cookie, as she’s better known as, got to meet the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team on Thursday night.

You can still see the joy on Grandma Cookie's face as she reflects on meeting her favorite team.

“It was great, I got to shake everyone's hand and had a picture with each boy,” she said.

Not only did she get to meet every player, they all signed a basketball for her. Her family said she actually slept with it Thursday night.

“That's a keepsake, I'll put it in a cupboard and behind glass doors where they can't get it,” said Cookie.

Grandma Cookie meets the Gonzaga Men's Basketball team (Photo: KREM)

But her favorite part of meeting the team was bringing them eight dozen cookies. Grandma Cookie said she sent the players many pictures and cookies over the years. In fact, that's how she got her nickname.

“Because if anybody is sick, grandkids, anybody I always make chocolate chip cookies for them,” she explained.

Grandma Cookie’s love for the Zags started about seven years ago after her husband passed away. Her family said watching the games and cheering for the team gave her a new passion. She keeps track of all the players and reads every news article written about the team. She also has quite a bit of Zag swag. Her favorite player Przemek Karnowski even gave her a big hug at the practice.

Grandma Cookie meets Przemek Karnowski (Photo: KREM)

"Well he was in the hospital and I worried about him, if he'd come out of that with a broken back and so I wrote letters to him get well cards quite often," said Cookie.

Meeting Coach Mark Few was also highlight of Thursday night. Grandma Cookie said she writes letters to Few often.

“He had the biggest smile and his face and he said you finally made it,” said Cookie.

As the Zags head into the tournament, you can be sure this fan will be watching.

