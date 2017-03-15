Gov. Inslee declares state of emergency in 28 counties impacted by winter storms

Flooding blocks a neighborhood in Springdale from getting out.

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Late Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee issued a state of emergency for 28 counties who are recovering from the impacts of recent severe winter weather.

The state of emergency covers the following counties:

Adams

Asotin

Benton

Chelan

Clallam

Clark

Columbia

Cowlitz

Franklin

Garfield

Grant

Jefferson

King

Kitsap

Klickitat

Lewis

Lincoln

Mason

Pend Oreille

Pierce

Skamania

Snohomish

Spokane

Stevens

Wahkiakum

Walla Walla

Whatcom

Whitman

In the proclamation, the governor said that multiple winter storms from January 30 through February 22 produced high winds, heavy snow, ice and significant rain fall. The storms caused significant power outages, road damage and damages to homes and businesses.

Officials in the governor's office said the proclamation will help the Washington State Department of Transportation make emergency repairs to the state's roadways and request financial assistance for them. They estimate about $10 million worth of damage has been done to roads.

The proclamation also allows the governor to potentially request other federal assistance, pending the outcome of damage assessments. Inslee has also asked the Federal Management Agency for a 30-day extension to April 23 to complete the assessments.

