Gov. Inslee appoints Spokane Co. prosecutor to Superior Court

Tony Hazel (Photo: KREM)

OLYMPIA – A Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor has been appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the Spokane County Superior Court, according to a press release.

Tony Hazel has worked as a Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor since 2004, according to the Governor's Office.

“Tony’s background as a seasoned trial attorney, in addition to his impressive work implementing more efficient and expedient tools such as the Early Case Resolution Program, gives me the confidence that he will serve Spokane County well,” Inslee said in the release. “His evident passion for justice and reform efforts will benefit the entire community.”

Inslee's office reports Hazel worked for the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office before his 13 year career with the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Hazel received the Salvation Army’s Making Spokane Better Award in 2012 and also served on the Spokane County Bar Association since 2012, Inslee's office said in a release. They said he was elected president of the Bar Association in 2014.

Hazel received his bachelor’s and law degree from Gonzaga University.

KREM 2 has reached out to Hazel for comment about his new appointment but have not heard back.

