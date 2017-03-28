Gonzaga's success causes campus visits to rise

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Zags will make history this weekend by playing in their first Final Four game ever. With all the increased national interest in Gonzaga, also comes interest from prospective students and parents.

Everyone knows the success of the basketball team impacts applications to the school and enrollment, but what is it like during a season like this and how does it affect employees?

It is a staple on the GU campus. Bright eyed and bushy tailed high school students being led around by a Gonzaga student skilled in the art of walking backwards. Tours like these are becoming more and more popular.

“We’ve had lots of people from all over the country, international students coming to see our campus,” Visit Coordinator, Caitlin Geis said.

Each year, the number of visitors to GU’s campus grew by the hundreds. For this school year alone, GU brought on an additional 35 student tour guides.

“We’ve added some more student workers in our office help process those requests. We’re answering phone calls all the time,” Geis said.

While visitors are up, applications are too. More than 800 additional students applied to Gonzaga this year compared to two years ago.

“Every time we have a very exciting run and a deeper run in the tournament, then those numbers increase a bit more,” Director of Undergraduate Admissions, Erin Hays said.

By that notion, expect even more students to apply to GU next year. Admissions staff said the application increases have been relatively small and are manageable. It’s scheduling and managing those campus tours that are the most challenging.

“It’s not just about basketball. We have an awesome school and a lot of opportunities for students here,” Geis said.

