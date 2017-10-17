LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Red Bull unveiled the nation’s top collegiate dance crews in a bracket reel competition. 16 dance crews made the cut for Red Bull’s 2017 video-editing competition, including Gonzaga University’s “Bomb Squad.”

The 16 dance crews were narrowed down from a field of 35. The dance crews were invited to create innovative original videos showcasing “fresh moves and swagger.”

The winning crew will earn a collaboration with one of the dance industry’s biggest names: dancer, editor, and cinematographer, Tim Milgram.

All submissions were reviewed by Red Bull and were chosen based on technique, choreography, and quality of video editing.

The 16 dance crews to make the competition include:

Bounce at the University of Texas at Austin

Commonality at San Jose State

Complexions at Columbia College Chicago

Fusion Dance Crew at North Carolina State University

F.W.D. at Utah Valley University

Bomb Squad at Gonzaga University

Hip Hop Coalition at Arizona State University

Mass Underground at Emerson College

NMU Hip Hop Dance Crew at Northern Michigan University

NoleLimits at Florida State University

Outlet at Ball State University

Physical Graffeeti at University of North Carolina Wilmington

RELentless at Relativity School

Thunder’s Angels at Grand Canyon University

UNLV Rebel Girls and Co. at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

and VeRVE Collisionz at University of Colorado, Boulder.

Each of the dance crews will create new videos each week. Each team will be paired with another in a head-to-head, single-elimination face off until one team is crowned the winner. The final videos will be posted Monday, November 13th.

The submissions will be scored by a panel of judges.

The winners of each week’s competition will be announced on Red Bull Bracket Reel’s Facebook page.

VOTE HERE: http://redbullbracketreel.com/dance-2017/about

© 2017 KREM-TV