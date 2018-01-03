Gonzaga top searched place on Google in 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga was one of the top places searched on Google in 2017.

Google tweeted out a video featuring the top trending places people searched for throughout the year.

The search ‘where is Gonzaga’ was featured second only to ‘where is Guam.’

Turns out, the world is a pretty big place. Here are the top trending places we searched for in 2017. #YearinSearch https://t.co/wtqjULjCYe pic.twitter.com/XLleOv4KsS — Google (@Google) December 30, 2017

People may have taken to Google to ask where Gonzaga is because Gonzaga University’s men’s basketball team made it to the championship in the NCAA Tournament. They lost to the North Carolina Tar heels.

People also asked Google where Catalonia, Mar-a-lago and xur where.



