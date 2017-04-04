Gonzaga Prep starts construction on athletic facilities renovation

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Gonzaga Preparatory school board gave unanimous approval to start construction of the athletic facilities renovation.

The Athletic & Fitness Facilities Renewal Campaign was created by Gonzaga Prep to complete renovation of the athletic facilities which has not been updated since its construction in 1954.

The campaign has currently raised over 3.9 million dollars for the renovation.

Phase one of construction began on Monday.

The school still needs to raise over 1.5 million by May 19.

