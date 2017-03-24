KREM
Gonzaga and Xavier enter friendly wager over Elite 8 game

Staff , KREM 4:12 PM. PDT March 24, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The presidents of Gonzaga and Xavier are engaged in a friendly wager about the upcoming Elite Eight game.

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh tweeted at Xavier saying “I challenge you some Washington wine that the Zags will win Saturday!”

Xavier accepted the challenge and put up Cincinnati’s Graters ice cream that Xavier wins.

We’ll see who wins Saturday evening!

