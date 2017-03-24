Gonzaga and Xavier enter friendly wager over Elite 8 game

SPOKANE, Wash. – The presidents of Gonzaga and Xavier are engaged in a friendly wager about the upcoming Elite Eight game.
Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh tweeted at Xavier saying “I challenge you some Washington wine that the Zags will win Saturday!”
Fr. Graham @XavierUniv - I challenge you some #WashingtonWine that @ZagMBB will win Saturday night! #JesuitBasketball🏀 #MarchMadness #GoZags— Thayne McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) March 24, 2017
Xavier accepted the challenge and put up Cincinnati’s Graters ice cream that Xavier wins.
.@Gonzaga_Prez we'll take that challenge & put up Cincinnati's @graeters ice cream that Xavier wins! #LetsGoX https://t.co/FchAETdCRY— Xavier University (@XavierUniv) March 24, 2017
We’ll see who wins Saturday evening!
