Gleason Enduring Voices Act is official thanks to funding bill

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The bipartisan funding bill includes an act which is inspired by people from right here in the Inland Northwest.

Now that the funding bill has passed, the Steve Gleason Enduring Voices Act is official. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers introduced the act with the help of former NFL player and Spokane native, Steve Gleason. The bill will provide a Medicare payment for communication devices and for the accessories needed to allow the devices to work effectively.

People with ALS and similar diseases rely on this technology to live when their muscles and bodies stop functioning. The current version of the legislation provides a permanent solution for the Steve Gleason Act of 2015, which is set to expire this year.

Steve Gleason tweeted Friday morning about the act saying, “The Steve Gleason Act is permanent folks. Thanks everyone who worked hard to allow people with disabilities stay productive.”



The Steve Gleason Act is permanent folks. Thanks everyone who worked hard to allow people with disabilities stay productive. Thanks to @BillCassidy @amyklobuchar @SteveScalise @cathymcmorris @CedricRichmond @RepJohnLarson for your leadership. Thanks @potus for signing.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) February 9, 2018

He continued by thanking a number of people for their leadership, including Cathy McMorris Rodgers and President Donald Trump.

