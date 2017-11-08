Geiger inmate arrested one week after walking away from work crew

Gary Angell (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested a Geiger inmate Wednesday who walked away from his work detail.

Officials said Gary Angell, 22, was working in the area of north Elm Street and west Centennial Way on November 1 around 9:30 a.m. when he walked away from his detail. Angell was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. in the area of 4th Avenue and Altamont Street.

They said he was in custody for violating court order requirements when he walked away from his tree planting detail.

