Geiger inmate arrested one week after walking away from work crew

Staff , KREM 6:02 PM. PST November 08, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --  Spokane Police arrested a Geiger inmate Wednesday who walked away from his work detail.

Officials said Gary Angell, 22, was working in the area of north Elm Street and west Centennial Way on November 1 around 9:30 a.m. when he walked away from his detail. Angell was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. in the area of 4th Avenue and Altamont Street.  

They said he was in custody for violating court order requirements when he walked away from his tree planting detail.

 

