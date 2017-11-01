KREM
Garth Brooks tickets to be sent out by Friday

(11-1-17)

Staff , KREM 5:28 PM. PDT November 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Garth Brooks fans attending the concerts at the Spokane Arena will be getting their tickets soon.

TicketsWest officials said tickets for all seven of his shows in Spokane will be in the mail by Friday. If you requested the tickets be sent to your mobile phone, you will get them 24 hours in advance of the show. Will call tickets are available now at the Spokane Arena Box Office. You will need to show your ID to get them.

Also, check your tickets and make sure they are for the right date and time, as no exchanges will be allowed.

The first of seven chances to see Garth Brooks in concert is Thursday, November 9.

