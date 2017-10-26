Garland Theater marquee restored after $20K project

The iconic Garland Theater marquee has gotten a makeover!

The identifiable sign, which dates back to 1945, underwent a $20,000 restoration, which included new lights and new paneling.

Restoration crews had to remove the neon, then strip the sign down and paint it.

PREVIOUS: Garland Theater marquee begins extensive restoration

“It’s something we have wanted to do for many years,” Tana Brunson, the general manager, said in the spring at the beginning of the restoration. “The marquee is kind of the face of the theater and the district and it was starting to look a little shabby.”

