Future teachers from local universities train to help future refugees

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Education students stepped into the perspective of a refugee making the journey to America. World Relief Spokane hosted a refugee simulator for Whitworth and Eastern University student studying to become teachers.

They were separated into families from various countries. The groups dressed in traditional clothing and memorized their biographies before visiting immigration officials. They made their way to a feeding station, a medical screening clinic and a language acquisition class. Families had to pass interviews at each of the stations on their journey to freedom.

Albert Htoo was at the feeding station handing out food rations and shelter for the families staying at the refugee camp. Htoo spent all of his life in a refugee camp in Burma and remembers when his family went through the exact same steps the students are. He is now part of the one percent of 65 million displaced people in the world that have the opportunity to resettle in America.

“The classroom simulation was intense and absolutely terrifying,” said Lauren Gillis.

“I felt like I was just a number. I was just going through the system and nobody seemed to care. Places like World Relief show that people really do care. I think us getting to be here we can become more of those citizen who are aware and be an advocate for refugees,” said Elisabeth Hutchins.

For more information or to book your experience, contact Richard Mandeville, Refugee Simulation Coordinator. rmandeville@wr.org, 509-484-9829 (x110)

