One block of Freya remains closed due to water main break

SPOKANE, Wash. – A water main break on the South Hill early Saturday morning is causing traffic delays.

Officials said the main broke around 2:00 a.m. on Freya near Congress. Crews had reopened most of Freya by 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Freya is still closed between 20th and 21st street.

Crews said they main has been repaired but now they're working to fill the hole created by the break. As of 11:30 a.m., they expected that would take another hour or so.

