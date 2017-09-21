Freeman sports are a rallying point for local support

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- Several Freeman High School sports teams are playing their first games since the shooting at their school. Support is being shown for them by opponents and fans alike.

KREM was at the Freeman girls’ soccer game Thursday against Newport High School, to see how the team is handling the aftermath of the tragic shooting.

Before the game, the Newport team walked onto the field wearing “Freeman Strong” shirts, blue ribbons and holding a sign showing their support for the school.

Newport officials said it was a joint decision by coaches, players and administration to do all this for Freeman.

Both teams got together before the game for a group picture to show their unity and support.

“And so, we just wanted to show that support and realize that we’re all together, the league. We do this every year we start to know the kids and they come up to our place and we go down to their place. And that support is, I don’t know, it’s important. It’s a good lesson for our kids,” said the Newport girls’ soccer head coach.

