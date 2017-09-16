Freeman HS holds moving tribute ahead of Friday's football game

ROCKFORD, Wash. – Football fans came out in droves Friday night to support Freeman High School just days after a deadly shooting took place at the school.

The game against Medical Lake High School at Kent Smith Field started with a moving tribute to the victims of the shooting.

Football players and cheerleaders from both teams gathered in a circle at the center of the field. As the announcer introduced the Freeman Scotties the crowd went wild. Then, there was a moment of remembrance for Sam Strahan, who was killed in the shooting. The announcer also asked the crowd to send positive thoughts to the three girls who were also injured in the shooting.

“We look forward to the day that they will walk again the halls of Freeman High School,” the announcer said.

Then, the crowds bowed their head and stood in silence. The players from both teams stood hand in hand together on the 50 yard line, an American flag waving in the center.

“We have a saying here at Freeman, ‘When you are here you are part of the Freeman family.’ Never before has this be as evident as it has the past few days,” the announcer said after the moment of silence.

“We can’t say enough about the outpouring of support that we have received at Freeman over the last 48 hours from throughout Spokane County, Washington state, the entire United States and even overseas. People have been calling, writing, texting, posting and visiting. This support has been overwhelming and has helped us stay strong and to grow during this time.”

The tribute wrapped up with the singing of the National Anthem and a reminder that this tragic event will only make the community stronger.

“It’s been a very hard week for the Freeman community,” the announcer explained. “But together we will come together, we will build new relationships, we will rebound, we will be strong. We will be Freeman strong.”

Then, the teams took the field. Freeman went on to will the game with a score of 49-0.

© 2017 KREM-TV